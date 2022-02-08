Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 280.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 515,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 166,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

