Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

