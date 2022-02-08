Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $64.34.

