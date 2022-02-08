Evoke Wealth LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $816.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $875.92 and its 200 day moving average is $895.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

