Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

