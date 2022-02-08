Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million. Research analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

