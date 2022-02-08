Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Repligen by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $258.28.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

