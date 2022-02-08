Profund Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

