Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

