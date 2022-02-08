The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,386,000 after purchasing an additional 276,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,853,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,107,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

SHW stock opened at $279.22 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.