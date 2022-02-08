Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.79. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

