Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

NYSE HES opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

