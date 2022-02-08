Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $148,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

