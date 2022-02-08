Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $155,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

