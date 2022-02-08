Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,417,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,810,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Crescent Point Energy worth $163,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

