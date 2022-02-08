Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $249.79 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

