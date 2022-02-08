Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

