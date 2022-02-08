Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,428 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

