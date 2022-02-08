Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IGMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.91.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

