Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.05 and its 200-day moving average is $311.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.