Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $168,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.