Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 37.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,485,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 26.97 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.28.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

