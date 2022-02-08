FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

