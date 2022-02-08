Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 125.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 92,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,982.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 151.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 311,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after buying an additional 187,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.