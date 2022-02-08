FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.22 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.83 and a 200-day moving average of $471.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

