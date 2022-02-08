Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Raised by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

