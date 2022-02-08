Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

