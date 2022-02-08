Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.