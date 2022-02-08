Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.