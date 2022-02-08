GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $867,000 Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Phibro Animal Health worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

