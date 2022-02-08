GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,837 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $305.14 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

