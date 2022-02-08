GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $305.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.37 and its 200 day moving average is $325.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

