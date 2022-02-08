GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 20,454 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Phibro Animal Health worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $758.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

