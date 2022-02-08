Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 102,769 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $128,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $375.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

