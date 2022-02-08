Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 244,422 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $131,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,205.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 681,834 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 75.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,047 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,876,426 shares of company stock worth $720,865,793. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.