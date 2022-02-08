Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $122,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 632.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 84,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

MLM stock opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.57 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

