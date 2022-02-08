Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $135,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

