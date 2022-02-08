GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 640 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

SPGI stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

