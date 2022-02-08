GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRIO shares. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

