GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 640 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

SPGI stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.