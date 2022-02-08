GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $916,000 Position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.58% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

