Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,376 ($18.61) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

SN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.68) to GBX 1,840 ($24.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,695.25 ($22.92).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,197 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,662.50 ($22.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.10.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

