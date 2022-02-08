Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

PLMR opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.40.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.