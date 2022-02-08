GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 16,319 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.52.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

