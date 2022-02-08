iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

