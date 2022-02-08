SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

