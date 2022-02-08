HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

