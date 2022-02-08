HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,800 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 197,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

