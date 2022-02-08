IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) vs. Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Head-To-Head Contrast

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IM Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 11.33 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -2.59 Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.19 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 327.24%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

