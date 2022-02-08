Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 86 ($1.16) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.45.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($132,521.97).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

